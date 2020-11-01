Sunday November 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Rise of Ant in Shanghai could shrink the West down to size

Chinese mogul Jack Ma’s mindboggling $34 billion IPO for his digital payments system is helping to shift the axis of economic power eastwards

1st November, 2020
3
Shanghai, where the stock market debut of Ant Group next week will be another milestone in the shift of power from the US to China

Americans will vote on Tuesday to elect – or perhaps re-elect – their president. It is billed as the most important US election in a century. Maybe it is: the choice will reflect the character of the US as much as it will determine whether Washington continues to disengage from the world or starts to rebuild the bridges with its allies and friends that have been burnt by Donald Trump.

On Thursday, two days after...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

A kingdom looking ever less united within its own borders

With Scotland, and even Manchester, shying away from Westminster dominance, the union of the UK is shakier than at any other time in its history

Vincent Boland | 1 week ago

Premier League moguls look to kick off a whole new ball game

Analysis: Two tycoons are betting that global football fans would prefer to see Manchester United and Liverpool play Bayern Munich and Real Madrid more often than other English teams. But they’ll have to bench their ambitious plan for now

Vincent Boland | 2 weeks ago

Analysis: Pandemic strikes at a moment of extreme economic vulnerability

US federal debt is climbing at an extraordinarily rapid rate, a fact which does not augur well for the world economy

Vincent Boland | 3 weeks ago