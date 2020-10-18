Sunday October 18, 2020
Premier League moguls look to kick off a whole new ball game

Analysis: Two tycoons are betting that global football fans would prefer to see Manchester United and Liverpool play Bayern Munich and Real Madrid more often than other English teams. But they’ll have to bench their ambitious plan for now

18th October, 2020
The 20 clubs in the Premier League rejected Project Big Picture out of hand, but the issues identified by the initiative are not going away. Picture: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty

Football is the most English thing about England. No other national institution so embodies and reflects the conditions of English society – the north-south divide, the antagonisms of class, resentment about elitism, and the tension between parochialism and the lure of the world stage that has been a feature of English life for centuries.

So when a couple of American billionaires told the English last week what was good for the game that they like...

