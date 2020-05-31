Lufthansa’s €9 billion deal can’t be pie in the sky

At the peak of the global financial crisis of 2008-10, the world was hooked on the plight of the banking industry. Banks were toppling, felled by mountains of defaulted debt, financial investments – such as mortgage-backed securities and collateralised debt obligations – that they had invented but did not understand, and woeful management. In response, governments launched the biggest rescue mission in the history of finance.

Today we face a corporate and financial calamity of...