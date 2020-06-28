Lessons for corporate Germany in the rise and fall of Wirecard

Whenever a company collapses, leaving investors nursing losses and regulators nursing red faces, the cry goes up: Lessons must be learned! Something must be done! It was said after Enron, and Parmalat, and Anglo Irish Bank, and Lehman Brothers, to name just four recent instances of corporate misadventure.

So when Wirecard, a German company that few outside the esoteric business of electronic payments had heard of until a few days ago, sank into insolvency last...