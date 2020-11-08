Sunday November 8, 2020
France deserves solidarity in fight to defend secular ideal from fanaticism

France and Turkey have similar origins, both secular republics born of revolution, but Erdogan’s Muslim-centric approach has created tension

8th November, 2020
2
Emmanuel Macro, president of France: The rise of fanaticism in the French suburbs isn’t just France’s fight, it’s the EU’s and Ireland’s too. Picture: Getty

For all their differences, France and Turkey share some striking characteristics. Each is a republic born out of revolution, violence and war. Each is the modern successor state to an imperial and absolutist monarchy. Each is intensely conscious of its place in the world and of its political, military and cultural power.

Yet the most remarkable characteristic these two countries share is that each was founded on, among other things, the ideal of secularism –...

