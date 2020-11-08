France deserves solidarity in fight to defend secular ideal from fanaticism

For all their differences, France and Turkey share some striking characteristics. Each is a republic born out of revolution, violence and war. Each is the modern successor state to an imperial and absolutist monarchy. Each is intensely conscious of its place in the world and of its political, military and cultural power.
Yet the most remarkable characteristic these two countries share is that each was founded on, among other things, the ideal of secularism –...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team