Coronavirus outbreak has exposed the world’s dependence on China

Until a few weeks ago, most people outside China had probably never heard of the city of Wuhan. Now this metropolis of 10 million people is impinging on the global imagination – along with the Chinese Communist Party and Huawei – as a symbol of modern China. And, like the party and the technology company, Wuhan is a symbol of a country we only vaguely know but on which the world has become uncomfortably dependent.

Wuhan...