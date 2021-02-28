Concept of free trade and fair trade will stand or fall with new WTO boss

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a name to be reckoned with. As the first woman and first African to lead the World Trade Organisation, she brings a formidable record as an economist and political operator to one of the toughest jobs in international affairs. She will need all that experience when she arrives at her desk in Geneva for the first time tomorrow.

The WTO is the institution that enforces the rules of global commerce. It ensures...