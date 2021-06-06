China’s declining population is a red flag for ruling party on its centenary
The Chinese Communist Party has just introduced a three-children policy for the world’s second biggest economy. But a societal imbalance and the fact the country has more men than women bode ill for the superpower’s future
In the first days of July, the Chinese Communist Party will celebrate the centenary of its founding with displays of patriotism and manifestations of national achievement.
China is the world’s second biggest economy, its most populous nation, and a military, technological, political and cultural superpower second only to the US. The party-state and the Chinese people have much to celebrate.
Yet for all its claims to the historical inevitability of its greatness, and...
