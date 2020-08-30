Brexit will deliver a bigger shock to Britain than Covid-19

Britain’s band of Brexit cultists are obsessed with Australia. In the eyes of these die-hard anti-Europeans, the so-called Lucky Country is the very thing a post-Brexit Britain must become – the master of its own destiny on the far side of the world, and the embodiment of the “anglosphere”, that mythical club of English-speaking, free-trading, democratic nations upon which the hopes of a downtrodden world depend.

Australians have much to be...