Sunday November 29, 2020
Brexit fishing expedition is ignoring the wider picture

Since Britain voted to leave the EU in June 2016, both sides have spent more time on the future of fishing than the future of financial services

29th November, 2020
Brexit has vast implications for the City of London, which is the premier international financial centre and Europe’s most important hub for financial services

One day last week, as talks between Britain and the EU on their future relationship meandered along in Brussels, an exercise in real-world scenario planning took place on the British side of the Channel Tunnel.

French customs officers decided to simulate what might happen on New Year’s Day, when Britain’s last remaining ties to the EU are severed, if the talks end in failure.

It was not a pretty sight. A...

