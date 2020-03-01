Sunday March 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Brace yourself for another Brexiteer backstop bluff

The opening negotiating positions don’t augur well for a smooth British exit from the EU and a bust-up between Brussels and London, and perhaps between Dublin and London, could be on the cards

1st March, 2020
2
While Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator is accountable to the elected governments of the 27 EU member states, Boris Johnson has no such constraints. Picture: Getty

At some point early this week, representatives from two of the world’s freest and richest trading blocs will set out to make a perverse kind of history. Negotiators from Britain and the European Union, which enjoy almost limitless free trade with each other, will meet to begin planning to make that trade less free.

The meeting is the opening act in negotiating the future relationship between Britain and the EU. For the first...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Breaking up Big Tech is a very 21st-century problem

The parallels between Mark Zuckerberg and John D Rockefeller are plentiful, but the Facebook founder is unlikely to have the last laugh like the 1920s oil baron did

Vincent Boland | 1 week ago

Trump’s economy is booming, but is it hiding a rotten core?

The US economy shows no immediate signs of slowing down, but the acceleration of deficit spending is starting to become a worry

Vincent Boland | 2 weeks ago

Coronavirus outbreak has exposed the world’s dependence on China

While we owe its people our solidarity and support, we are also reliant on the transparency and accountability of China’s Communist Party

Vincent Boland | 3 weeks ago