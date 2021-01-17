Big Blue way ahead as tide turns on corporate cash for politicians

The technology giant IBM is one of the world’s great companies. It has been around for more than a century, earned revenue of $77 billion in 2019, and employs 350,000 people. Big Blue, as it is known, pioneered the computer age; its employees have won five Nobel Prizes and it owns more patents than any other US company.

IBM is also that rare thing in corporate America – it doesn’t do politics. It has never given...