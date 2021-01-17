Subscribe Today
Log In

The Big Picture

Big Blue way ahead as tide turns on corporate cash for politicians

Not every company can be like IBM in eschewing political patronage. But if they want to play politics, boardrooms must think before acting

Vincent Boland
17th January, 2021
Big Blue way ahead as tide turns on corporate cash for politicians
IBM, the tech giant also known as Big Blue, is rare in corporate America in that it does not make political donations

The technology giant IBM is one of the world’s great companies. It has been around for more than a century, earned revenue of $77 billion in 2019, and employs 350,000 people. Big Blue, as it is known, pioneered the computer age; its employees have won five Nobel Prizes and it owns more patents than any other US company.

IBM is also that rare thing in corporate America – it doesn’t do politics. It has never given...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Elon Musk, Tesla owner: the company’s share price soared almost eight-fold during 2020

Winners and losers as pandemic transforms corporate landscape

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 1 week ago
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Veronika Tsepkalo and Maria Kolesnikova, the faces and voices of the Minsk protests

Vincent Boland: Acts of heroism and humanity stand out in an annus horribilis

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 2 weeks ago
Graffiti of China General Secretary Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in Berlin: the West needs a balanced and grown-up policy towards Beijing. Photo: Getty

Vincent Boland: China has its limits as a superpower

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 4 weeks ago
At 79, with an epic career reaching its close, worldwide adulation and a Nobel prize for literature, Bob Dylan does not have to answer to anybody, except perhaps himself. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Vincent Boland: Dylan ain’t gonna work on Maggie’s Farm no more after $300m deal

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1