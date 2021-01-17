Big Blue way ahead as tide turns on corporate cash for politicians
Not every company can be like IBM in eschewing political patronage. But if they want to play politics, boardrooms must think before acting
The technology giant IBM is one of the world’s great companies. It has been around for more than a century, earned revenue of $77 billion in 2019, and employs 350,000 people. Big Blue, as it is known, pioneered the computer age; its employees have won five Nobel Prizes and it owns more patents than any other US company.
IBM is also that rare thing in corporate America – it doesn’t do politics. It has never given...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Winners and losers as pandemic transforms corporate landscape
It was a good year for Elon Musk, with Tesla now more valuable than almost all its auto industry rivals combined
Vincent Boland: Acts of heroism and humanity stand out in an annus horribilis
From athletes to protesters, and from young people to scientists, 2020 was shaped by inspiring people who gave the world reason to hope
Vincent Boland: China has its limits as a superpower
Rumours of the party-state’s ascendancy and its decline have been equally exaggerated. It is just flexing its considerable muscle
Vincent Boland: Dylan ain’t gonna work on Maggie’s Farm no more after $300m deal
Popular culture – movies, music, football, cricket, GAA matches – is simply a collection of assets to be bought and sold. That is the context in which the entertainment industry now operates