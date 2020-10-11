Analysis: Pandemic strikes at a moment of extreme economic vulnerability

It is difficult to believe now, but a little over two decades ago, the US economy was so strong and the country’s self-confidence was so high that even the federal budget – a phenomenon so bloated and wasteful that nobody would invent it if it did not exist – was in surplus.
In other words, the government was taking in more in taxes and other income than it spent on programmes, including defence.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team