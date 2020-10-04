Sunday October 4, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: No prizes for those who play the discreditable patriotism card

The French government’s convenient backing for billionaire Bernard Arnault’s retreat from his Tiffany’s deal sits as ill as Trump’s persecution of TikTok

4th October, 2020
2
Bernard Arnault, owner and chief executive of LVMH Luxury Group Picture: Getty

Last November, Bernard Arnault, the French tycoon, made an offer to buy Tiffany, a New York jewellery emporium so famous it once starred in a Hollywood movie. The bid by LVMH, the luxury goods group he controls, valued the jeweller at $16.6 billion. That was considered steep, but this is high fashion, where money is no object. Arnault is the richest man in France, if not Europe.

At the time, LVMH’s purchase of Tiffany was billed...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Vincent Boland: Post-Thatcher Britain is for turning, but into what?

As Boris Johnson’s government steadily unravels the legacy of the Iron Lady, one does not have to be a fan of the Tories to fear that this won’t end well

Vincent Boland | 1 week ago

Comment: Rio Tinto's vandalism can act as an environmental turning point

The mining giant's wanton destruction of a culturally significant Australian site might be just the spark that the ESG investing movement needs

Vincent Boland | 2 weeks ago

Analysis: Mind the gap between stock market euphoria and economic reality

One of the assumptions underlying the soaring stock market is that the world will experience an enormous economic rebound once the pandemic is near its end, but it is a big assumption to make

Vincent Boland | 3 weeks ago