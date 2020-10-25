Sunday October 25, 2020
A kingdom looking ever less united within its own borders

With Scotland, and even Manchester, shying away from Westminster dominance, the union of the UK is shakier than at any other time in its history

25th October, 2020
Protesters attend a march calling for Scottish independence in Glasgow last January: a poll by Ipsos MORI earlier this month showed support for Scottish independence at 58 per cent, the highest it has ever been. Photo: Getty

In the middle of August, the British government opened an enormous office in the centre of Edinburgh as its base in Scotland. Queen Elizabeth House, as the building is called, is close to Waverley railway station and the Scottish Parliament, and just off the Royal Mile. It will house 3,000 civil servants from various departments, ministries and agencies.

Westminster’s ostentatious new presence in their beautiful capital, the Scots were told, reflected prime minister Boris Johnson’s “unwavering...

