Sunday February 23, 2020
White House keeps ‘close eye’ on Ireland’s use of Huawei in 5G network

A US government official has reiterated a warning to the Irish authorities about the Chinese company’s technology

23rd February, 2020
US officials travelled to Dublin last week to reiterate their warnings against allowing Huawei or ZTE, another Chinese provider, into Ireland’s 5G networks.

The US government is keeping a “very close eye” on the response of Ireland and other EU member states to the potential security risks posed by the rollout of 5G networks, a White House official has warned.

Earlier this month, the US Department of Justice charged Huawei with racketeering and conspiracy to steal trade secrets in an escalation of its battle with the Chinese technology giant. Huawei dismissed the latest round of allegations...

