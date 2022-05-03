Subscribe Today
Log In

Telecoms

Three refunds €335,000 after 29,000 customers were overcharged

Tens of thousands of users of the phone network were overcharged when their local calls, while roaming, were charged as if they were dialling internationally

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
3rd May, 2022
Three refunds €335,000 after 29,000 customers were overcharged
Three Ireland: the refunds related to the overcharging of 29,000 customers, over the period of July 2019 to December 2021. Picture: Getty

Three Ireland has been forced to refund tens of thousands customers a total of €335,000 after overcharging them while roaming abroad.

The refunds related to the overcharging of 29,000 customers, over the period of July 2019 to December 2021, who called a local number while roaming and did not use the international prefix 00 when dialling the local number.

In these cases, Three incorrectly charged the customer for calling a country with a code similar to the first three...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

National Broadband Ireland has made high-speed services available to 34,500 homes and businesses in 11 counties, but just 5,500 have connected to the network so far

ESRI behavioural study aims to tackle lack of public interest in high-speed broadband

Telecoms Michael Brennan
Under the proposed new regulatory regime, operators could be forced to compensate customers for missed installation appointments and delays in switching of numbers, as well as other failures. Picture: Getty

Phone and broadband providers could face tough penalties under new law

Telecoms Peter O'Dwyer
Carolan Lennon, chief executive of Eir. Picture: Fennells

Comreg alleges Eir exploited pandemic to overcharge customers

Telecoms Catherine Sanz
Tony Hanway, chief executive of Virgin Media Ireland: ‘We’re future-proofing national infrastructure as much as we can’

Virgin’s €200m network upgrade is a ‘big vote of confidence’

Telecoms Peter O'Dwyer

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1