Three refunds €335,000 after 29,000 customers were overcharged
Tens of thousands of users of the phone network were overcharged when their local calls, while roaming, were charged as if they were dialling internationally
Three Ireland has been forced to refund tens of thousands customers a total of €335,000 after overcharging them while roaming abroad.
The refunds related to the overcharging of 29,000 customers, over the period of July 2019 to December 2021, who called a local number while roaming and did not use the international prefix 00 when dialling the local number.
In these cases, Three incorrectly charged the customer for calling a country with a code similar to the first three...
