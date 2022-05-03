Three refunds €335,000 after 29,000 customers were overcharged

Three Ireland has been forced to refund tens of thousands customers a total of €335,000 after overcharging them while roaming abroad.

The refunds related to the overcharging of 29,000 customers, over the period of July 2019 to December 2021, who called a local number while roaming and did not use the international prefix 00 when dialling the local number.

In these cases, Three incorrectly charged the customer for calling a country with a code similar to the first three...