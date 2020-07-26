Sunday July 26, 2020
Telecoms firms cry foul over Eir wholesale broadband rates

The company denies competitor claims that it is ‘over-recovering’ costs from roll-out of infrastructure

26th July, 2020
Ronan Lupton, the chairman of the group, said Eir had “enjoyed a long time with significant over-recovery” of its costs

A group of prominent telecoms firms has accused Eir of making excessive returns on the wholesale broadband rates it is permitted to charge other operators.

Alto, a trade group which includes BT Ireland and Sky among others, made the claim in correspondence with the European Commission last month.

Ronan Lupton, the chairman of the group, said Eir had “enjoyed a long time with significant over-recovery” of its costs.

