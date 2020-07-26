Telecoms firms cry foul over Eir wholesale broadband rates

A group of prominent telecoms firms has accused Eir of making excessive returns on the wholesale broadband rates it is permitted to charge other operators.
Alto, a trade group which includes BT Ireland and Sky among others, made the claim in correspondence with the European Commission last month.
Ronan Lupton, the chairman of the group, said Eir had “enjoyed a long time with significant over-recovery” of its costs.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team