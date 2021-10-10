Siro to launch ‘Ireland’s fastest ever broadband’ in Kilkenny

Siro is to launch Ireland’s first two-gigabit fibre broadband service in Kilkenny city, with plans to make it available to more than 400,000 homes and businesses across the country.

The wholesale broadband company, which is a joint venture between Vodafone and the ESB, will launch the network later this month. It offers speeds twice as fast as the quickest broadband currently available in Ireland.

Siro is currently upgrading its existing fibre broadband network across...