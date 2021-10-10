Siro to launch ‘Ireland’s fastest ever broadband’ in Kilkenny
The two-gigabit fibre broadband service will be made available to more than 400,000 homes and businesses across the country
Siro is to launch Ireland’s first two-gigabit fibre broadband service in Kilkenny city, with plans to make it available to more than 400,000 homes and businesses across the country.
The wholesale broadband company, which is a joint venture between Vodafone and the ESB, will launch the network later this month. It offers speeds twice as fast as the quickest broadband currently available in Ireland.
Siro is currently upgrading its existing fibre broadband network across...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
5,000 to get ‘alternative’ to fibre broadband
Rural broadband rollout might connect ‘difficult to reach or high-cost premises’ using other technologies such as wireless, spokesman says
Eir to add 200,000 more homes and businesses to its fibre broadband network
The expansion will bring the number of premises on the newer fibre-to-the-home network to 1.9 million as demand rises thanks to the pandemic
Rural broadband rollout to take two years less than planned
The state has formally requested an accelerated process from National Broadband Ireland, with just 632 homes connected to the fibre network by mid-June of this year
Ryan: state aid complaints won‘t derail broadband rollout
The Minister for Communications said he was ‘very confident’ that the National Broadband Plan met state aid requirements