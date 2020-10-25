Sunday October 25, 2020
‘Schools’ broadband hubs won’t be open to public use

Interim connection points in the National Broadband Plan rollout were initially intended to boost wifi for all users

25th October, 2020
David McCourt of National Broadband Ireland (NBI): 75 school broadband connection points will be delivered under the NBP, but their availability will be decided by the schools themselves

The use of 75 temporary broadband hubs to be provided under the National Broadband Plan will be determined by school authorities rather than being openly accessible to the general public, it has emerged.

The contract to deliver the government’s €3 billion plan was awarded to National Broadband Ireland (NBI), led by businessman David McCourt, late last year after a controversial procurement process. The scheme aims to deliver high-speed broadband to 540,000 premises across the country within...

