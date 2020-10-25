‘Schools’ broadband hubs won’t be open to public use

The use of 75 temporary broadband hubs to be provided under the National Broadband Plan will be determined by school authorities rather than being openly accessible to the general public, it has emerged.

The contract to deliver the government’s €3 billion plan was awarded to National Broadband Ireland (NBI), led by businessman David McCourt, late last year after a controversial procurement process. The scheme aims to deliver high-speed broadband to 540,000 premises across the country within...