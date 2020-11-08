Ryan: state aid complaints won‘t derail broadband rollout

Eamon Ryan has said he does not expect two state aid complaints lodged with the European Commission against the National Broadband Plan to delay the rollout of the multibillion-euro scheme.

The Minister for Communications said he was “very confident” that the plan, which aims to connect 540,000 rural premises with high-speed broadband, met state aid requirements.

“People are entitled to take whatever cases they want to the European Commission, but I do not see...