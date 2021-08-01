Rural broadband rollout to take two years less than planned

The rollout of the state’s multibillion-euro rural internet scheme is to be slashed from seven years to five after the government formally requested that National Broadband Ireland (NBI) accelerate the process.

The Business Post has learned that the Department of Communications (DECC) issued an official change request in late June, setting in motion the process by which the rollout of the national broadband plan to 540,000 homes and businesses can be accelerated.

The department’s...