Permanet to close after 15 years in business

Permanet, the wireless broadband provider, is to wind down operations in the coming months after 15 years in business.
The company, headed by Ray O’Leary, has informed customers that it is closing down and encouraged them to find internet services from other providers.
In an announcement posted on its website, the provider said it had taken the decision to cease operating as a result of falling customer numbers, increasing costs and “external factors” beyond...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team