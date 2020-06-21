Sunday June 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Permanet to close after 15 years in business

Wireless broadband provider is winding down as customer numbers fall and costs increase

21st June, 2020
Permanet is acutely aware of how difficult it is to get a high-speed internet connection for many people in rural Ireland. We regret that we can no longer be part of the solution

Permanet, the wireless broadband provider, is to wind down operations in the coming months after 15 years in business.

The company, headed by Ray O’Leary, has informed customers that it is closing down and encouraged them to find internet services from other providers.

In an announcement posted on its website, the provider said it had taken the decision to cease operating as a result of falling customer numbers, increasing costs and “external factors” beyond...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Catholic Church pulls nearly 80 schools from first phase of broadband rollout

Move comes as a blow to state’s plans to roll out broadband connection points in communities across the country

Peter O'Dwyer | 6 hours ago

NBI to slash service providers’ broadband connection fees

Company in charge of state’s network rollout plans to stimulate demand by reducing sign-up costs

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 month ago

Networks can cope with extra Covid-19 traffic, operators say

Eir, Vodafone, Virgin and Three play down concerns over impact of increased numbers working from home

Peter O'Dwyer | 2 months ago