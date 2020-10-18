Sunday October 18, 2020
No penalties for delay in rollout of National Broadband Plan

State confirms private firm NBI will not be penalised for missing deadline to build promised infrastructure by year’s end

18th October, 2020
David McCourt, Chairman of NBI Picture: Maura Hickey

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) will not face any penalties for failing to meet the first major deadline in its provision of high-speed broadband under the state’s multibillion scheme.

The contract to deliver the €3 billion National Broadband Plan (NBP) was awarded to NBI, which is led by businessman David McCourt, late last year. The scheme aims to deliver high-speed broadband to 540,000 premises across the country within seven years.

As an interim measure, 300...

