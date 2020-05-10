NBI to slash service providers’ broadband connection fees

National Broadband Ireland is planning to heavily discount connection fees to encourage internet providers and customers onto its new network, the Business Post has learned.
NBI, headed by David McCourt, the US businessman, was last year awarded the contract for the state’s multi-billion National Broadband Plan which aims to deliver high-speed broadband to about 540,000 homes and businesses across rural Ireland.
Work on rolling out the network is continuing, in line with...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team