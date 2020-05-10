Sunday May 10, 2020
NBI to slash service providers’ broadband connection fees

Company in charge of state’s network rollout plans to stimulate demand by reducing sign-up costs

10th May, 2020
David McCourt, chairman of NBI: contract for National Broadband Plan Picture: Julien Behal

National Broadband Ireland is planning to heavily discount connection fees to encourage internet providers and customers onto its new network, the Business Post has learned.

NBI, headed by David McCourt, the US businessman, was last year awarded the contract for the state’s multi-billion National Broadband Plan which aims to deliver high-speed broadband to about 540,000 homes and businesses across rural Ireland.

Work on rolling out the network is continuing, in line with...

