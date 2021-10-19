National Broadband Ireland off the pace to meet connections targets

National Broadband Ireland has been paid hundreds of millions of euro to date under the state’s multi-billion-euro rural internet scheme despite connecting far fewer homes and businesses than required under its initial targets.

The €5.7 billion National Broadband Plan is well behind its initial rollout target of making the network available to 115,000 by the end of 2021 and will instead now aim to reach just 60,000 premises by the turn of the year.

NBI has...