Sunday February 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

McCourt’s NBI awards Enet contract to deliver rural internet

US telecoms entrepreneur David McCourt, now of National Broadband Ireland, was Enet’s chairman and owned a controlling stake until late 2018

9th February, 2020
David McCourt of National Broadband Ireland formerly controlled Enet. He left the business fully in 2018. Picture: Julien Behal

David McCourt’s National Broadband Ireland has awarded Enet, the company he formerly controlled, a contract to help deliver hundreds of rural internet hubs across the country.

The US telecoms entrepreneur was the chairman of Enet and owned a controlling stake in the firm until he began selling his stake down in 2017 and exited the business fully in late 2018.

McCourt said at the time that he was selling out of Enet to focus on...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Eir on collision course with rivals over urban broadband

Telecoms company aims to serve four out of ten customers in cities and towns as it upgrades its network

Peter O'Dwyer | 3 days ago

Department of Communications admits lack of transparency

Officials agree with committee findings over renewal of lucrative telecoms contracts without a competitive tender process

Peter O'Dwyer | 4 weeks ago

Eir’s first high-tech payphone kiosk approved by council

Phone box offering wifi, touchscreens and interactive maps to be located on Merrion Street Lower, with several more to follow

Killian Woods | 4 weeks ago