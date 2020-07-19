Sunday July 19, 2020
McCourt claims National Broadband Plan could be rolled out in four years

NBI had previously said it was working to a seven-year-timeframe to get the huge project completed

19th July, 2020
David McCourt says NBI is working on a plan to build the broadband network ‘in 60 per cent of the time’ Picture: Maura Hickey

The National Broadband Plan could be rolled out in just over four years, rather than seven as originally planned, David McCourt has claimed.

The US businessman controls National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company which was awarded the controversial multibillion-euro state contract to provide high-speed broadband to more than 540,000 homes within seven years.

The Business Post revealed earlier this month that NBI had told operators that it believed it could “significantly” speed up the rollout of...

