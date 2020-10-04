Huawei executive says he has “no idea” about links to Uighur detention camps

Huawei’s chief technology officer has said he does not know whether the Chinese technology giant has any involvement in a vast network of Uighur Muslim detention camps in north-west China.

Paul Scanlan said he had “no idea” about Xinjiang province, where the high-security, state-run detention camps are located, or whether Huawei had operations there.

According to some estimates, more than one million Uighur Muslims and other minorities are detained in a...