Huawei dismisses US accusations of plan to steal trade secrets as baseless

Huawei has dismissed US allegations of a “decades-long” plan to steal technology from US companies as being entirely without merit.
The US Department of Justice last week charged Huawei with racketeering and conspiracy to steal trade secrets in an escalation of its battle with the Chinese technology giant.
The indictment filed by the US government also contained fresh allegations about the company’s involvement in countries subject to economic sanctions such as Iran. In...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team