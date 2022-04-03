ESRI behavioural study aims to tackle lack of public interest in high-speed broadband

Behavioural experts have been called in to find ways of getting more people to sign up for high speed broadband.

Around 1.3 million out of 2.3 million households and businesses in Ireland have high-speed broadband of more than 100 megabytes per second, but many others are not taking up the service when it becomes available to them.

This is a particular concern for the state when it comes to the rollout of the €3 billion National Broadband Plan...