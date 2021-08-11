Eir to add 200,000 more homes and businesses to its fibre broadband network
The expansion will bring the number of premises on the newer fibre-to-the-home network to 1.9 million as demand rises thanks to the pandemic
Eir is to expand its fibre broadband network to a further 200,000 homes and businesses across the country.
The telecoms firm has announced an expansion of its gigabit fibre network to include the upgrade of 200,000 premises across the country from its existing fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) connection.
The expansion will bring the number of homes and businesses passed by Eir’s newer fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network to 1.9 million, representing 84 per cent of premises across the country.
