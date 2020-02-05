Eir on collision course with rivals over urban broadband

Eir is aiming to have four in every ten broadband customers in Ireland’s towns and cities on its network in a move that is likely to set it on a collision course with Virgin Media and Siro.

The state-owned telecoms company last year announced a €500 million network investment programme to upgrade its fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) technology, in which the last leg of the signal’s journey is carried on the old copper network....