Wednesday February 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Eir on collision course with rivals over urban broadband

Telecoms company aims to serve four out of ten customers in cities and towns as it upgrades its network

5th February, 2020
Carolan Lennon of Eir: “We have absolutely under-invested in broadband both at a wholesale and retail [level] in Dublin and the big cities and this is about addressing that.”

Eir is aiming to have four in every ten broadband customers in Ireland’s towns and cities on its network in a move that is likely to set it on a collision course with Virgin Media and Siro.

The state-owned telecoms company last year announced a €500 million network investment programme to upgrade its fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) technology, in which the last leg of the signal’s journey is carried on the old copper network....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Department of Communications admits lack of transparency

Officials agree with committee findings over renewal of lucrative telecoms contracts without a competitive tender process

Peter O'Dwyer | 3 weeks ago

Eir’s first high-tech payphone kiosk approved by council

Phone box offering wifi, touchscreens and interactive maps to be located on Merrion Street Lower, with several more to follow

Killian Woods | 3 weeks ago

Broadband plan deal includes €380m for overruns

David McCourt’s National Broadband Ireland could be compensated if some costs spiral, or if inflation rises faster than anticipated

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 month ago