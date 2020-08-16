Sunday August 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comreg completes report into 94 broadband networks

Communications minister Ryan receives report over Enet‘s compliance with code of practice for state-owned networks

16th August, 2020
A report into the 94 state-owned broadband networks was returned to Eamon Ryan last week

A long-awaited report into the operation of 94 state-owned broadband networks has been completed by the communications regulator and submitted to Eamon Ryan.

Richard Bruton, Ryan’s predecessor as communications minister, asked Comreg in February 2019 to review whether Enet was in compliance with the code of practice governing the country’s 94 metropolitan area networks (Mans).

These networks, which consist of state-owned fibre optic cables, enable telecoms operators to connect their broadband customers. Enet effectively...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

US and China: Ireland facing a tough battle to have it both ways

In the week that TikTok announced plans to invest $500m in its first European data centre here and the US administration intensified its campaign against Chinese giant Huawei, Ireland finds itself facing some diplomatically tricky decisions

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 week ago

Telecoms firms cry foul over Eir wholesale broadband rates

The company denies competitor claims that it is ‘over-recovering’ costs from roll-out of infrastructure

Peter O'Dwyer | 3 weeks ago

McCourt claims National Broadband Plan could be rolled out in four years

NBI had previously said it was working to a seven-year-timeframe to get the huge project completed

Peter O'Dwyer | 4 weeks ago