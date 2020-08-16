Comreg completes report into 94 broadband networks

A long-awaited report into the operation of 94 state-owned broadband networks has been completed by the communications regulator and submitted to Eamon Ryan.

Richard Bruton, Ryan’s predecessor as communications minister, asked Comreg in February 2019 to review whether Enet was in compliance with the code of practice governing the country’s 94 metropolitan area networks (Mans).

These networks, which consist of state-owned fibre optic cables, enable telecoms operators to connect their broadband customers. Enet effectively...