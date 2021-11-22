Subscribe Today
Comreg alleges Eir exploited pandemic to overcharge customers

The communications regulator is seeking to impose a record fine of €11.5 million on the telecoms company

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
22nd November, 2021
Carolan Lennon, chief executive of Eir. Picture: Fennells

Eir sought to use the Covid-19 pandemic as an “excuse” for ongoing instances of alleged overcharging, the communications regulator has claimed.

Comreg is seeking to impose a record fine of €11.5 million on Eir for what it says is a “widespread” and “ongoing” issue of overcharging. Eir denies the claims.

In documents filed with the High Court last week, Comreg said the issue affected at least 71,000 customers over...

