Sunday June 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Catholic Church pulls nearly 80 schools from first phase of broadband rollout

Move comes as a blow to state’s plans to roll out broadband connection points in communities across the country

21st June, 2020
The Catholic patronage schools, which have withdrawn from the scheme will still be provided with high-speed broadband for their own use rather than acting as a community internet access point

The Catholic Church has withdrawn almost 80 of its schools from the first phase of the state’s multibillion euro National Broadband Plan over fears it could be sued, the Business Post has learned.

The withdrawal of 78 schools under the patronage of the Church has dealt a significant blow to the state’s rollout of so-called broadband connection points in communities across the country.

The broadband connection points (BCPs) are due to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Permanet to close after 15 years in business

Wireless broadband provider is winding down as customer numbers fall and costs increase

Peter O'Dwyer | 6 hours ago

NBI to slash service providers’ broadband connection fees

Company in charge of state’s network rollout plans to stimulate demand by reducing sign-up costs

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 month ago

Networks can cope with extra Covid-19 traffic, operators say

Eir, Vodafone, Virgin and Three play down concerns over impact of increased numbers working from home

Peter O'Dwyer | 2 months ago