Windows 11 is on the way, here’s what to expect

Skype is on the way out while your PC display is going to look more like your phone with the latest Microsoft upgrade

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
25th June, 2021
‘’For most users, the upgrade should involve a fairly short learning curve’

The announcement of Windows 11 yesterday was not a surprise –Microsoft had already announced earlier this month that support for Windows 10 would end in 2025 – but there was still plenty to catch the eye.

The least surprising aspect was that Windows 11 will be offered as a free upgrade for existing Windows 10 users. Microsoft had already provided this for those migrating from Windows 7 and 8 to Windows 10, so it was always likely....

