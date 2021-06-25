Windows 11 is on the way, here’s what to expect

The announcement of Windows 11 yesterday was not a surprise –Microsoft had already announced earlier this month that support for Windows 10 would end in 2025 – but there was still plenty to catch the eye.

The least surprising aspect was that Windows 11 will be offered as a free upgrade for existing Windows 10 users. Microsoft had already provided this for those migrating from Windows 7 and 8 to Windows 10, so it was always likely....