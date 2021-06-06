Wicklow county councillor creates app for public reps
Councillor Connect, the brainchild of Rory O’Connor, helps public representatives organise their Zooms, meetings and other public engagements on one central platform
The great-grandson of former taoiseach Seán Lemass has launched an app to help public representatives better manage meetings and engagement with the public.
Rory O’Connor, 22, who is an independent councillor on Wicklow County Council, created Councillor Connect following issues he found working across multiple platforms.
“As a councillor, I do a lot of Zooms and other online stuff. I wanted to make it easier for me to keep track of all...
