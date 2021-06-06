Subscribe Today
Wicklow county councillor creates app for public reps

Councillor Connect, the brainchild of Rory O’Connor, helps public representatives organise their Zooms, meetings and other public engagements on one central platform

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
6th June, 2021
Rory O’Connor, an independent councillor on Wicklow County Council, created Councillor Connect. Picture: Bryan Meade

The great-grandson of former taoiseach Seán Lemass has launched an app to help public representatives better manage meetings and engagement with the public.

Rory O’Connor, 22, who is an independent councillor on Wicklow County Council, created Councillor Connect following issues he found working across multiple platforms.

"As a councillor, I do a lot of Zooms and other online stuff. I wanted to make it easier for me to keep track of all...

