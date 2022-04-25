Weev invests £20m in Northern Ireland’s EV charging network
Belfast-based start-up plans to install 1,500 new charging points across North
Over 350 locations across Northern Ireland will house 1,500 new charging points for electric vehicles (EV) following a £20 million (€24 million) investment by Weev. This will include six sites designed to provide rapid charging that will fully charge an EV in 20 minutes.
“With the current situation around fuel prices, consumers are now thinking seriously about the switch to an EV, but they need to make that switch knowing that their charging requirements will be met should...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Elon Musk agrees to buy Twitter for $44bn
Billionaire says he will make social media platform a bastion of free speech
Elon Musk and Twitter in ‘final stretch of negotiations’
$43 billion sale of social media company ‘could be agreed today’
Elon Musk meets Twitter executives as company considers deal
Social media giant now ‘more open’ to discussing billionaire’s takeover offer
Twitter teams up with Stripe for crypto payments
Company allow creators on social media platform to get paid in USD Coin, a stablecoin whose value is pegged to the dollar