Weev invests £20m in Northern Ireland’s EV charging network

Over 350 locations across Northern Ireland will house 1,500 new charging points for electric vehicles (EV) following a £20 million (€24 million) investment by Weev. This will include six sites designed to provide rapid charging that will fully charge an EV in 20 minutes.

“With the current situation around fuel prices, consumers are now thinking seriously about the switch to an EV, but they need to make that switch knowing that their charging requirements will be met should...