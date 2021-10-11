Web Summit co-founder intends to take legal action against Paddy Cosgrave for alleged oppression

A lawyer for David Kelly, a Web Summit co-founder who is being sued by the company for alleged breach of fiduciary duties, told a court that he intends to issue legal proceedings against the company and its founder in relation to alleged oppression.

Kelly is being sued by Paddy Cosgrave via Manders Terrace, the operator of Web Summit and the company in which Cosgrave is a founder and chief executive. The case alleges that Kelly...