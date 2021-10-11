Web Summit co-founder intends to take legal action against Paddy Cosgrave for alleged oppression
A barrister for David Kelly has told the Commercial Court there will soon be a petition issuing in relation to the alleged oppression of his client as a minority shareholder in Manders Terrace, the Paddy Cosgrave-founded company which operates Web Summit
A lawyer for David Kelly, a Web Summit co-founder who is being sued by the company for alleged breach of fiduciary duties, told a court that he intends to issue legal proceedings against the company and its founder in relation to alleged oppression.
Kelly is being sued by Paddy Cosgrave via Manders Terrace, the operator of Web Summit and the company in which Cosgrave is a founder and chief executive. The case alleges that Kelly...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Mental health start-up aims to create 26 jobs by end of 2022
Wexford town based business provides a way for therapists and clients to find each other online and hopes to have 70 counsellors using the platform by the end of this year
Companies must employ the right technologies to unlock the true potential of hybrid work
Employers have to be innovative and progressive in how they deal with the changing working world — but the return is worth the investment
ApisProtect set for UK launch of product to protect beehives
Device installed in beehives uses sensors to measure temperature, noise and movement and helps beekeepers to decide which actions are required
Foldable smartphones can make breakthrough this year, according to Samsung director
Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 to be launched over the coming weeks as Samsung tries to steal a march on Apple