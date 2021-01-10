VR firm lands major contract with British wind consortium
Dublin-based Vrai has raised €1.2 million to provide virtual reality training to staff who operate highly complex machinery
An Irish virtual reality firm has secured a new contract to provide training to a major British offshore wind energy group.
Dublin-based Vrai, led by Pat O’Connor and Niall Campion, has won the business from the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership following a bumper fundraising year in 2020.
“We raised €1.2 million over the last eight months or so. That has allowed us to expand what we are doing. We have opened an office in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Facebook’s Clegg lobbied Varadkar over data rules
The former politician contacted the Tánaiste in September, days after Facebook launched a legal case against the Data Protection Commissioner
‘We’re not going home until Big Tech’s factory floor is clean’
Last week, 200 workers in Google’s parent company announced the establishment of the Alphabet Workers Union, after years of informal protests at the tech giant. It’s part of a global trend towards unionisation
Former Irish Times editor and son raise €600k for AI project
Conor Brady and his son Neil founded CaliberAI to find hate speech and potentially defamatory content in publications or websites
Many tech firms not planning to increase staff salaries in 2021
Despite a tough year for many companies, competition for staff is likely to remain strong as e-commerce booms