VR firm lands major contract with British wind consortium

An Irish virtual reality firm has secured a new contract to provide training to a major British offshore wind energy group.

Dublin-based Vrai, led by Pat O’Connor and Niall Campion, has won the business from the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership following a bumper fundraising year in 2020.

“We raised €1.2 million over the last eight months or so. That has allowed us to expand what we are doing. We have opened an office in...