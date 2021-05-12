Subscribe Today
Varadkar to address Facebook moderator concerns at Oireachtas committee

Committee heard from moderator who said her colleagues were exposed to disturbing content and were 'not given real psychiatric care'

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
12th May, 2021
Facebook said it is continually monitoring and updating its supports for moderators. Picture: Getty

Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste, will appear before the Oireachtas committee on Trade and Employment next week to discuss the issues raised by Facebook moderators over their working conditions.

This morning Isabella Plunkett, who has worked as a Facebook moderator for two years, gave an account of her experiences.

She was speaking “on behalf of hundreds of colleagues who would have come", but who, she said, were worried about speaking out.

