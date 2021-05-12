Varadkar to address Facebook moderator concerns at Oireachtas committee
Committee heard from moderator who said her colleagues were exposed to disturbing content and were 'not given real psychiatric care'
Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste, will appear before the Oireachtas committee on Trade and Employment next week to discuss the issues raised by Facebook moderators over their working conditions.
This morning Isabella Plunkett, who has worked as a Facebook moderator for two years, gave an account of her experiences.
She was speaking “on behalf of hundreds of colleagues who would have come", but who, she said, were worried about speaking out.
