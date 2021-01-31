Subscribe Today
Varadkar pledges to contact Facebook over concerns of content moderators

Tánaiste has 50-minute Zoom meeting with Ibrahim Halawa and colleague over their pay and working conditions as employees of outsourcing firms

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
31st January, 2021
Ibrahim Halawa, who now works as a content moderator for Facebook, has had a Zoom call with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in recent days about their pay and working conditions Picture: Getty

The Tánaiste has committed to write to Facebook and its outsourcing companies asking them to lay out their responses regarding the concerns of staff who moderate toxic content on its platform.

On Friday, Paria Moshfeghi and Ibrahim Halawa held a 50-minute Zoom meeting with Leo Varadkar to detail their concerns.

Moshfeghi and Halawa are among thousands of moderators worldwide who help filter out violent, abusive and terrorism-based content on Facebook and Instagram.

