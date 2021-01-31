Varadkar pledges to contact Facebook over concerns of content moderators

The Tánaiste has committed to write to Facebook and its outsourcing companies asking them to lay out their responses regarding the concerns of staff who moderate toxic content on its platform.

On Friday, Paria Moshfeghi and Ibrahim Halawa held a 50-minute Zoom meeting with Leo Varadkar to detail their concerns.

Moshfeghi and Halawa are among thousands of moderators worldwide who help filter out violent, abusive and terrorism-based content on Facebook and Instagram.