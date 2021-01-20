Tyndall National Institute plans to launch 30 start-ups
The Cork tech research centre aims to bring its headcount to 1,000 as part of its plan double in size and impact over seven years
The Tyndall National Institute in Cork aims to “double in size and impact” over the next seven years by creating hundreds of jobs and launching 30 new start-ups.
The institute is a leading European research centre focused on the information and communication technology (ICT) sector and is one of the largest research hubs in Ireland.
As part of its ambitious new plans, Tyndall is aiming to prioritise not just the research side of its...
