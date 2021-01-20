Subscribe Today
Tyndall National Institute plans to launch 30 start-ups

The Cork tech research centre aims to bring its headcount to 1,000 as part of its plan double in size and impact over seven years

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
20th January, 2021
William Scanlon, chief executive at Tyndall National Institute: ‘Since Tyndall was established, we haven’t created a large number of start-ups but they’re very sticky’

The Tyndall National Institute in Cork aims to “double in size and impact” over the next seven years by creating hundreds of jobs and launching 30 new start-ups.

The institute is a leading European research centre focused on the information and communication technology (ICT) sector and is one of the largest research hubs in Ireland.

As part of its ambitious new plans, Tyndall is aiming to prioritise not just the research side of its...

