Technology

Twitter teams up with Stripe for crypto payments

Company allow creators on social media platform to get paid in USD Coin, a stablecoin whose value is pegged to the dollar

Charlie Taylor
22nd April, 2022
Stripe founders John and Patrick Collison

Stripe is making further moves into crypto by teaming up with Twitter to allow creators on the social media platform to get paid in stablecoin.

The company founded by Patrick and John Collison, which is providing the payments option via the Stripe Connect platform, said it intended to expand beyond USD coin, a stablecoin whose value is pegged to the dollar to other cryptocurrencies in the future.

The news comes just over a month after...

