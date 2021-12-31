Subscribe Today
TikTok resistant to EU proposals for greater transparency and legal liability for platforms

The Chinese social media giant argued that it should not be held liable for any illegal activity it fails to notify to law enforcement

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
31st December, 2021
"It should also be made clear that there is no resulting constructive liability for situations that are not notified to law enforcement by a service provider,” the platform argued. Picture: Getty

TikTok is resistant to many elements of forthcoming EU legislation to regulate tech companies, including transparency requirements and the legal liability of platforms for any illegal content they host, new documents show.

A position paper written by TikTok on the EU Digital Services Act (DSA), a draft proposal of which was published in December, indicated that the platform wants to be able to disclose information about its algorithms and moderation decisions on a voluntary basis...

