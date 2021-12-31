TikTok resistant to EU proposals for greater transparency and legal liability for platforms
The Chinese social media giant argued that it should not be held liable for any illegal activity it fails to notify to law enforcement
TikTok is resistant to many elements of forthcoming EU legislation to regulate tech companies, including transparency requirements and the legal liability of platforms for any illegal content they host, new documents show.
A position paper written by TikTok on the EU Digital Services Act (DSA), a draft proposal of which was published in December, indicated that the platform wants to be able to disclose information about its algorithms and moderation decisions on a voluntary basis...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Metaverse and global scarcity among top considerations for businesses in 2022
Accenture Interactive’s Fjord Trends report seeks to outline the most significant trends in technology that businesses will have to reckon with in the coming year
Nearly half of Irish businesses behind the curve on digital work practices — Microsoft study
The report found just under 30% of senior leaders said they are using digital technologies to grow their businesses
Greenhouse to create 100 jobs in Ireland
The US recruitment software business is creating a mixture of hybrid and fully remote roles in Ireland
Buy-now, pay-later firm urges Irish legislators to catch up with UK to protect consumers
Swedish payments company Klarna has just launched in Ireland