Third party cyber risks ‘glaring blind spot’ for Irish businesses
Almost a quarter said they had little or no understanding of these risks
Irish business leaders are less likely to report having a clear understanding of the cybersecurity risks presented by third-party networks and supply chains, a recent survey released by PwC found.
The 2022 iteration of the Global Digital Trust Insights survey, comprising more than 3,600 participants including Irish business leaders, found that 38 per cent of Irish respondents reported having a high understanding of the risk of data breaches through third parties, compared to a global...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
TikTok resistant to EU proposals for greater transparency and legal liability for platforms
The Chinese social media giant argued that it should not be held liable for any illegal activity it fails to notify to law enforcement
Metaverse and global scarcity among top considerations for businesses in 2022
Accenture Interactive’s Fjord Trends report seeks to outline the most significant trends in technology that businesses will have to reckon with in the coming year
Nearly half of Irish businesses behind the curve on digital work practices — Microsoft study
The report found just under 30% of senior leaders said they are using digital technologies to grow their businesses
Greenhouse to create 100 jobs in Ireland
The US recruitment software business is creating a mixture of hybrid and fully remote roles in Ireland