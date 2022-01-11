Subscribe Today
Technology

Third party cyber risks ‘glaring blind spot’ for Irish businesses

Almost a quarter said they had little or no understanding of these risks

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
11th January, 2022
Less than half (40%) of Irish business leaders said they were “very confident” about the cybersecurity stance of their organisation. Picture: Getty

Irish business leaders are less likely to report having a clear understanding of the cybersecurity risks presented by third-party networks and supply chains, a recent survey released by PwC found.

The 2022 iteration of the Global Digital Trust Insights survey, comprising more than 3,600 participants including Irish business leaders, found that 38 per cent of Irish respondents reported having a high understanding of the risk of data breaches through third parties, compared to a global...

