The chips are up: How Irish companies are cashing in on the microchip rush

Some 263 million kilometres distant from Earth, tiny microchips designed and manufactured in Limerick are helping to power the Perseverance Rover as it wanders about Mars, gathering vital information about conditions on the red planet.

This may be one of the crowning achievements of American multinational Analog Devices, which has had a major design and manufacturing base in Limerick since the 1970s, but it is also just a small part of a company that produces 40,000...