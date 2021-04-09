Subscribe Today
Log In

Technology

Tech View: Glorious failure as LG pulls the plug on smartphones

The exit of the electronics giant from the smartphone business deals a blow to the market’s diversity

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
9th April, 2021
Tech View: Glorious failure as LG pulls the plug on smartphones
The Android market is at its healthiest in terms of diversity in a decade yet in LG it is losing one of its most creative brands

LG’s decision last week to formally exit the smartphone business wasn’t a surprise, but it has still been lamented. The electronics giant will be fine outside the sector – the LG group as a whole racked up record-breaking profits in 2020 – but its creativity is a loss to a market that has finally regained genuine diversity.

There was a spell in the middle of the last decade where the smartphone business...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

According to CSO data from 2015, total exports of microchips from Ireland were €1.2 billion

Microchip exports increase 500 per cent in five years

Technology Daniel Murray 5 days ago
Analog Devices has had a major design and manufacturing base in Limerick since the 1970s

The chips are up: How Irish companies are cashing in on the microchip rush

Technology Daniel Murray 5 days ago
Trends in a range of diverse areas such as remote learning and ecommerce have suddenly been supercharged and shortcomings have been revealed. Pic:Getty

Siro’s John Keaney: How we can use EU recovery funding to futureproof the economy

Technology John Keaney 3 weeks ago
A digital presence doesn\&#039;t just mean a sleek website design with a cool interface. It means interactive videos, personal assistance, clear shipping times, and transparent return policies

Aidan Regan: Living online causes explosion of lucrative data-rich markets

Technology Aidan Regan 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1