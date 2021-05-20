Subscribe Today
Log In

Technology

Susan O’Keeffe: HSE attack shows the greatest security risks now are invisible

Last week’s ransomware attack makes it clear that taxpayer money would be better spent in future on protecting our systems rather than restoring them

Susan O'Keeffe
20th May, 2021
Susan O’Keeffe: HSE attack shows the greatest security risks now are invisible
Under pressure: Anne O'Connor, chief operating officer, HSE; Paul Reid, chief executive HSE; Dr Colm Henry, chief clincial officer, HSE;and Damien McCallion, HSE national lead of vaccination programme. Photograph: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Let’s be in no doubt, this is a crisis. The absence of blood or bullets is welcome, but don’t read it as a signal that we are not in a war zone. A ransomware attack of the scale and style launched at the HSE in the past few days marks a complete sea-change in how both the state and its citizens must now consider and grasp the very real dangers posed by cybersecurity....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Isabella Plunkett spoke to the Oireachtas committee last Wednesday ‘on behalf of hundreds of colleagues who would have come’, but who, she said, were worried about speaking out about conditions Facebook moderators work under

Health watchdog examining Facebook moderators’ complaints

Technology Róisín Burke 3 days ago
Paul Reid, chief executive of the HSE: the organisation was forced to shut down its computer systems on Friday. Picture: Photocall

Hackers of HSE computer system demanded bitcoin ransom worth $150,000

Technology Killian Woods 4 days ago
The HSE has issued a formal breach notification to the Data Protection Commission over the cyber attack on Friday morning. Photo: RollingNews.ie

HSE cyber attack could compromise personal data of ‘huge number of citizens’

Technology Donal MacNamee 5 days ago
Facebook said it is continually monitoring and updating its supports for moderators. Picture: Getty

Varadkar to address Facebook moderator concerns at Oireachtas committee

Technology Róisín Burke 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1